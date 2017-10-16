James Corden Had Some Harvey Weinstein Jokes. They Didn’t Go Over Well

James Corden attended the amFAR Gala Los Angeles on Saturday and he had some Harvey Weinstein jokes. They didn’t go over well (via Page Six).

“Here in LA, it’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel, to give him a massage. I don’t know whether that groan was that you liked that joke, or you don’t like that joke. If you don’t like that joke you should probably leave now,” he said with a grin. “It has been weird this week, though, hasn’t it — watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath — it’s weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest,” he added.

Sometimes a joke can be “too soon”. Especially when it’s told to a room full of people who have known what you’re talking about and allowed what you’re talking about to happen for 20+ years but now have to act like your joke is in bad taste. Rose McGowan weighed in.

YOU MOTHERFUCKING PIGLET https://t.co/UU9LitO9zJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

Of course, Corden apologized:

To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, (1/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

Also, over the weekend, this clip of Courtney Love from 2005 telling you everything you needed to know surfaced.

Although I wasn’t one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape https://t.co/8giwNkrC5t — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 14, 2017

Think about that. Courtney Love wasn’t even one of his victims, but heard it so fucking much she told a reporter. Let that sink in. I’m gonna go out on a limb and say any actor, director or politician who took money from Weinstein and now say they are “shocked” and “disgusted” are full of shit. It’s just ironic to me that Hollywood props themselves up as an almost religious-like last bastion of progressive ideas and principles then everybody clutches their pearls when everybody finds out all the priests are rampantly sexual assaulting half the congregation. Y’all motherfuckers knew. Let’s not pretend you didn’t. Where’s the pussy hats marching in the street? Where’s Hillary telling these women they’re in an industry that leaves them voiceless and doesn’t represent their interests? Go fuck yourselves.

Harvey Weinstein and friends. Man, Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t stay out of a picture with Harvey, huh?