Irina Shayk attended the A Legend Of Beauty – Intimissimi On ice 2017 event on Friday night and don’t know what that is because I didn’t look it up. Quite frankly, I don’t want to know. But obviously she knew she was the hottest one there or she just intentionally posed for pics with the not hottest ones there. She’s even taken selfies in other people’s pics. This might seem rude, but she didn’t pick out that dress to pose with people hotter than her. Women don’t work like that.