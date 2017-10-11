Yesterday, Ben Affleck released a statement saying Harvey Weinstein‘s behavior was “completely unacceptable” and that he was “saddened” and “angry” (no word yet on his brother). Then almost immediately, Rose McGowan (Affleck’s co-star in Miramax’s Phantoms) called his ass a liar on Twitter because apparently Affleck knew about it. Then after that, Hilarie Burton said Affleck grabbed her titty on MTV’s TRL in 2003.

I didn’t forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

I had to Google Hilarie Burton, then I was like, “yeah, I remember her”. But like, stop groping women who don’t ask you to grope them. I really don’t understand why this is such a foreign concept. The point of grabbing a titty is to be able to grab it again. Titties are wonderful. Please treat them accordingly.