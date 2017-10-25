I guess this site will now be just posts about women claiming men sexually assaulted them, so here’s another one. It seems to be good business for media sites. Anyway, in a now deleted Instagram post, Heather Lind said George H.W. Bush grabbed her ass a bunch of times during a 2014 screening of Turn: Washington’s Spies. Apparently Lind was in that show at one time or still is. That’s not the point. Per New York Daily News:

“I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo. But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo,” Lind, 34, wrote. “He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again.’ His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy. He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me,” Lind wrote. “What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really. I can enact positive change. I can actually help people. I can be a symbol of my democracy. I can refuse to call him President, and call out other abuses of power when I see them. I can vote for a President, in part, by the nature of his or her character, knowing that his or her political decisions must necessarily stem from that character.”

Bush is confined to a wheelchair and probably had no idea where it was, so it’s fortunate for Lind that he could only feebly grab her ass and not much else. Obviously, the grabbing ass part was bad, but you get what I mean. I didn’t get the part where she compared herself to a President then said she wanted to vote for a President with character but has this on her Instagram. It’s very confusing. In conclusion, we learned that George H.W. Bush is a creepy old dude who likes grabbing asses of people who don’t want their asses grabbed and that Heather Lind was in Turn once.