Harvey Weinstein Is Cured Now

If I got paid by the word, I’d list all the women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment/assault, but it looks like all this is behind us now since Weinstein is cured and will never do it again.

Harvey Weinstein is leaving Arizona Saturday after completing a one-week program treating various psychological issues, and Weinstein’s psychologist tells TMZ the fallen mogul took it seriously…The psychologist says Weinstein’s program lasted 1 week, and involved “intensive therapy” on an outpatient basis. The psychologist says he helped Weinstein focus on “dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy.” He says Weinstein was “invested in the program.”

Yes. If there’s anything that will cure 30+ years of sexual predatory behavior, it’s spending a week in an outpatient facility talking to a psychologist. We all know this. Weinstein’s reps must have known this as well, because this happened:

A Weinstein rep just called to say the plan has now changed. Weinstein will stay in Arizona for another month or so because he doesn’t want excessive distractions and wants to continue working with his doctors. The outpatient program which Weinstein entered still ends Saturday.

Wow, “another month or so” doesn’t sound like any type of PR bandage wrap but rather a sincere effort to stop raping and jerking off in front of women who want to be in Clerks 3. Good job, Harvey. Proud of you bro!