Eminem Nuked Trump From Detroit

While we’re somehow excited Cardi B being #1 with a song about stomping women to death with her shoes, Eminem went on the BET Hip Hop Awards last night and pretty much unleashed on Donald Trump on the way hip hop was intended. I fully expected a 6,342 tweet storm time stamped between 3:12-20am when I woke up, but I see that isn’t the case. If somebody shits on his own fans before his new album drops and shits on his own mother and threatens to kill his wife on albums that have already dropped, you might want to sit this one out.