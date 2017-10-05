Trump Tried To Bang Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week and this happened:

The supermodel shared the tidbit during a game in which she had to guess who she had been photographed with throughout her career. When a black-and-white snapshot of herself and the former Celebrity Apprentice host at a charity event flashed across the screen, Shields pretended to gag and stuck out her tongue. “I can’t even speak,” she joked before recounting the story.

If you’re wondering what kind of pickup lines Trump uses, don’t think too hard, he uses the exact pickup lines you’d expect he would.

“I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and people would love it.”

