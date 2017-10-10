Bill Clinton Hates Hillary Clinton’s Book

As we all know, Hillary Clinton lost the United States Presidency to a formre reality show star and sexual predator/racist with a 36% approval rating during election exit polls. She then wrote a book called, What Happened, where she blamed Russia, James Comey, Barack Obama (LOL), the media (LOL the media who said Trump had no chance to win), Bernie Sanders, sexism, white people (she’s white), and as a feminist icon, Hillary Clinton also took a swipe women who didn’t vote her. Because as the first law of feminism states, you have to vote for a woman candidate if you’re a woman (sidenote: I know a Cuban immigrant lesbian EMT lesbian who voted for Trump). Anyway, in his book, All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump, author Edward Klein claims Bill Clinton hated the book (via NY Post).

Bill warned Hillary a month before the election that she was losing and that she needed to campaign in the Rust Belt states. “She told him he was delusional,” Klein writes.

“Before Hillary sent the manuscript to her publisher, she gave it to Bill to read, and he made major changes with a red pencil,” said a close Clinton family friend. “But she refused to even read his corrections, and he got so furious that he tossed the entire manuscript into the garbage.

“He hated the title because calling it ‘What Happened’ would only make people say, ‘You lost.’ He urged her to postpone the pub date and rewrite the book, but she yelled at him and said, ‘The book is finished and that’s how it’s going to be published.’”

“Bill’s criticism — and what Hillary sees as his lack of sympathy — has driven a wedge between them,” the friend said. “They haven’t been speaking for months. They’ve been communicating through friends and lawyers.”

Now we can debate the agenda of Klein all day, but if you read all of the DNC email dumps, this sounds like it could have actually happened. Bill Clinton laid waste to the popular vote and electoral college twice, but every time Bill raised his hand in class, Hillary and her people would say, “NOBODY ASKED YOU BILL, GAWD STFU.” And fine, we can blame Comey and said the private email server was a Republican witch hunt if you’d like, but hear me out, if Clinton didn’t have a private email server in the first place, this wouldn’t have been a thing. Clinton made it a thing. Oh, and remember when women voted for Barack Obama in 2012 and they got blamed for having “internalized misogyny”? How’d that work out? Look, if you didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton because she’s a woman, that’s for you to figure out. But if you didn’t vote for Hilary Clinton because you didn’t understand why the DNC would prop up an unlikeable establishment candidate with a war and Wall St. record like a white Republican man during a change election year, then maybe that’s something Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party should figure out. Godspeed.