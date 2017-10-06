Ben Affleck Says Criticisms Of ‘Batman v Superman’ Are “Fair”

Not sure if this picture of Ben Affleck and his girlfriend was taken while they watched Batman v Superman, but Affleck is contractually obligated to promote Justice League, so he did an interview with Empire where is said what everybody knew already (via Variety):

“I can understand people saying [‘Batman V Superman’] was too dark, or this was outside the tone of what I’m used to seeing with a Batman story, and I think that’s a fair criticism,” Affleck said.

Ok. You know why Logan was ridiculously successful while still being “too dark”? Because in a movie where people know what they’re doing, “too dark” means “fully exploring adult themes” instead of “hey brah make sure everything’s at night and it rains all the time while characters try to play stupid soap opera dialogue straight, that’s super dark shit yo”.

He added that much like “Wonder Woman,” the upcoming “Justice League” film will have a lighter tone. “Zack [Snyder] wanted to make a movie that was more fun, that was a little bit light, that wasn’t so encumbered with heavy melodrama,” he said.

But don’t worry, DC plans to distance themselves from Marvel that they plan to be exactly like Marvel. Great. Can’t wait for the weak villain firing a giant laser in the sky while characters exchanging witty banter. Oh, wait. That was Suicide Squad. Looks like they tried that already.

Affleck noted that the lighter approach to “Justice League” was planned in advance of “Batman v Superman’s” release and is not in response to the film’s criticisms.

LOL yeah ok, Ben. Sure.