In the span of three days, Bella Thorne went topless on Instagram then basically went topless on Instagram again holding a Coke. She just wants to be loved, you guys. Why can’t you see this?

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT