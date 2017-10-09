Bella Thorne Had A Very Bella Thorne 20th Birthday Party
Despite looking 38, Bella Thorne turned 20 yesterday. That of course means she went topless and made out with a chick. Google tells me the chick is “YouTube star Tana Mongeau“. The only thing I know about YouTube stars is that people find out that they’re horribly racist eventually. Anyway, this looks like a fun party. Harvey Weinstein was probably mad he couldn’t attend.
ur weird i’m weird i like u @bellathorne
A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on