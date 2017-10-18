Ariel Winter Did A Magazine

Ariel Winter posed for LaPalme magazine I’ve never heard of it either. They also asked her some questions and Ariel did that thing where actors say stuff to seem smart (via ET):

“When I was younger, I thought I wanted to be a lawyer or a doctor. But I could never perform emergency surgery, so doctor is out of the question — that was more something I wanted to do when I was a kid. As I got older, being a lawyer was something that was very interesting to me,” she explains. “While I love acting and will probably do it for the rest of my days, I definitely think that it’s important for me to go to school and do something I’m passionate about,” Winter continues. “I’ve worked with many lawyers throughout my life, and many types of lawyers and they’ve helped me out a lot. I have knowledge in that field and I might be able to help somebody else out, that is my goal and reason for it.”

Many lawyers. Many types of lawyers. Yeah, ok. And if Ariel won’t be around to help you win a cash settlement because you or a loved one were exposed to asbestos, there’s always politics.

The actress, who just started her freshman year at UCLA, also has an interest in politics, revealing that she and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, argued about politics for an hour when they first met. “I’ve thought about going into politics, although it’s not at the forefront of my mind,” she says. “It’s one step at a time, for sure.”

If arguing about politics is step towards a senate run, everybody on Facebook would be running. Imagine being this interviewer and having to nod and smile through all this. I blame her boyfriend for actively encouraging this.