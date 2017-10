Victoria¬í’s Secret “Train Like an Angel” campaign has Adriana Lima working out in their Angel Max Sport Bra, but they’re gonna have a hard time getting white women out Lululemon. And if they wanted to be realistic, they’d just have Victoria’s Secret Angel downing water and¬†Adderall 30 days before a show. We can pretend they work out if you need to sell sports bras, I guess.