Anya Taylor-Joy looks like a weird, replicant sex doll or an alien ambassador sent to Earth to trick us, but she’s kind hot. It’s strange. She was also in the awesome¬†The Witch and the best movie M. Night Shaforgottogoogle has made in like 40 years, and she was the lead in both of those, so let’s give her credit on that. She attended the London Film Festival for the premiere of he new film Thoroughbreds. I don’t know if that one is good or not.