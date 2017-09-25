Not that you need me to tell you this, but Trump called NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem “sons of bitches” and suggested that NFL owners fire any player who does. Kim Jong-Un would approve. Obviously, you do that to grown ass men, so as expected, basically every NFL player took a knee or locked arms with each other on Sunday. Look, if you don’t understand why Colin Kaepernick started this protest in the first place, you never will because you don’t want to understand. And that’s fine. If your “do freedom of speech on your own time” thing is only reserved for black athletes and not bakeries, that’s also cool. Just be real with yourself as to why. If you don’t think Trump understands human psychology and purposefully chose this issue to make it a referendum on patriotism (with him as the human embodiment of the flag) instead of police violence, thereby making each person choose a side and how that will directly translate into votes for him, I don’t know what to tell you either. That being said, here’s some pictures of players on from Sunday. #TakeTheKnee.