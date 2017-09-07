In the current issue of Marie Claire UK, Shailene Woodley discussed her White Savior trip to protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota back in October. She eventually got arrested (which was streamed on Facebook Live) and charged criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot.

‘I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over. They were looking for drugs in my ass.’…‘When you’re in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realize no one can save you. If there’s a fire and they decide not to open the door, you’ll die. You are a caged animal.’

Speaking as a Native American, putting drugs in your ass is against our beliefs. You’d think the police would know that by now. They should have checked her sock. But these cops probably had a good laugh watching Big Little Lies. Shailene’s ass is all over the place! Remember that, Joe? Haha, sure do, Bob! Good times. Good times.