Selena Gomez Got A Secret Kidney Transplant From Her Friend
Two years ago, Selena Gomez told us she had Lupus. I know two people with Lupus. Lupus is not fun. Lupus is not fun at all. Apparently Selena Gomez’s Lupus was so bad she required a kidney transplant and her friend Francia Raisa had an extra one and came through. Not sure how much she paid for it, but it looks like Raisa was happy to give it. This picture has 2M like on Instagram, so expect white girls across America to suddenly need kidney transplants from their friend. I’m pretty sure the only person who would give Taylor Swift is kidney is Joseph Kahn.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Selena Gomez looking good enough to eat again in NYC yesterday: