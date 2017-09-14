Selena Gomez Got A Secret Kidney Transplant From Her Friend

Two years ago, Selena Gomez told us she had Lupus. I know two people with Lupus. Lupus is not fun. Lupus is not fun at all. Apparently Selena Gomez’s Lupus was so bad she required a kidney transplant and her friend Francia Raisa had an extra one and came through. Not sure how much she paid for it, but it looks like Raisa was happy to give it. This picture has 2M like on Instagram, so expect white girls across America to suddenly need kidney transplants from their friend. I’m pretty sure the only person who would give Taylor Swift is kidney is Joseph Kahn.

Selena Gomez looking good enough to eat again in NYC yesterday: