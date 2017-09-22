Rihanna Is A Cosmetics Mogul Now

Rihanna launched her debut cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty (Fenty is her last name), and it’s selling like hurricane insurance because it was specifically designed for dark-skinned women/gays. She also just revealed a Holiday Collection, so white women/gays will also be buying it now to seem woke/cool. White people love being black until a black person gets shot by police. You know how it is. But yeah, she went to the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party in Paris last night and wore what looks like a garbage bag, but it doesn’t matter because Rihanna can wear a garbage bag and still look good enough to eat. In the figurative sense.