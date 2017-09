I just realized the title sounds like she ate it, but Rihanna‘s annual Diamond Ball is a charity event that’s so good Harvard named her Humanitarian Of The Year. Lots of people showed up. Beyonce (good LAWD), Emily Ratajkowski (of course), Cardi B (whatever), Jamie Foxx and Dave Chapelle (goat), and somebody named Imaan Hammam who I now might be in love with. Here’s some pics from the thing.