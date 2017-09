I think enough time has passed for us to all agree that Defenders was ass. It was. Let’s move on. Cool jokes, guys. Great job. Totally riveting. Now it’s time for The Punisher to drop. This probably isn’t the place for jokes, just a singular force of wanton destruction and murder. Also, Metallica. Also, this screencap would be good for one of those “What Antifa thinks they are” memes. Haha, just kidding, Kyle and Christopher.