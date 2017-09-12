Patty Jenkins Is Getting $8M+ For ‘Wonder Woman 2’

Patty Jenkins, who made the best DC superhero film this decade, just inked a deal to do everything for the Wonder Woman sequel that’s due to hit theaters in December 2019.

While an exact number could not be unveiled, sources say the number is in the $8 million dollar range to write, direct and produce making her the highest paid female director of all time. A substantial backend of box office grosses is also included in the contract.

Now, I’m not to tell parents of little girls who they should be looking up to, but while they’re cheering on an Amazon from a fictional island who has a magic rope, be sure to glance up at the 46-year-old lady who turned a $150M budget into a $816M international hit, then when it was time for the sequel, she said, “y’all bout to pay me.” And they did.