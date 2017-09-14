Marilyn Manson Called Justin Bieber A “Piece Of Shit”

Justin Bieber is a douche and Marilyn Manson has an album to promote, so it’s time to rehash some stuff from last year to show once again that Bieber is a douche while simultaneously getting Manson’s name back in the news. SEE HOW THIS WORKS, KIDS?! Here’s your setup:

Last summer, a repurposed Manson t-shirt featuring the phrase “Bigger Than Satan … Bieber” was sold for $195 at luxury retailer Barneys. At the time, the t-shirt’s designer, Fear of God, was adamant that Manson had given him and Bieber permission to “reinterpret” the original image. However, in a forthcoming interview with Consequence of Sound, Manson offers a different account. Manson says that when he first met Bieber “he was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt, and he said to me, ‘I made you relevant again.’” “Bad mistake to say to me,” Manson adds.

Here’s your payoff:

Manson says he eventually “took all the proceeds from those shirts from him. They didn’t even fight, they were just like, ‘yea, we already know, we did wrong, so here’s the money.’ “He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson says of Bieber. “He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, ok? (laughs) Alright? So stand down, son.”

Bieber’s pastor will probably quote him a scripture about how Jesus was also persecuted then ask for a donation, but I’m only posting this story so I can put up the only Marilyn Manson pics that matter. Enjoy.