Lynda Carter Had Time For James Cameron

James Cameron is still talking about Wonder Woman for some reason. Why? He has a movie to promote. His whole argument is basically a woman can’t be powerful and hot at the same time. In order for a woman to be powerful, she has to get really good a pull ups before being broken out of a psychiatric hospital by two men. The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, has something to say.

Damn, Carter hit him with the “you poor soul”. Not sure if that’s the Wonder Woman equivalent of “bless your heart”. Aliens could hear this mic drop.