Lindsay Lohan Is On A Magazine Cover

Lots of weird shit has happened in 2017, but “Lindsay Lohan on a magazine cover not announcing her death” probably ranks pretty high. Per ET:

Lindsay Lohan is a fresh-faced beauty! The 31-year-old actress stuns on the cover of L’Officiel Spain’s October issue, reminding fans that she’s still got it going on.

It’s really that ET tells their writers to be nice. Hard to do in this Lindsay Lohan/political climate. The people who pay me here talk to me like once a month and we never discuss how I can be nicer, so that’s a plus. And we never discuss Lindsay Lohan at all.