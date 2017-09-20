Linda Hamilton Is Coming Back To ‘Terminator’ Franchise Again

Since every corpse has to be dug up and put in front of a camera so studios can cash in on your nostalgia (what up, Jamie Lee Curtis , every recent Harrison Ford movie, and Pennywise ), Linda Hamilton is returning to the Terminator franchise for the first time since 1991.

After waving hasta la vista, baby, more than 25 years ago, Linda Hamilton is returning to the world of Terminator, reuniting with James Cameron, the creator of the sci-fi franchise, for the new installment being made by Skydance and Paramount. Cameron made the announcement at a private event celebrating the storied franchise, saying, “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return.” With Hamilton’s return, Cameron hopes to once again make a statement on gender roles in action movies. “There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys,” he said, referring to aging male actors still anchoring movies, “but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is 70 and Linda Hamilton is 60, so who knows what the plot of this movie will be. Maybe it’s 2029 and they go back in time to save Medicaid.