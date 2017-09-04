Labor Day Dump 09.04.2017

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:52am PDT



Houston is underwater. LA is a raging fire hellscape. South Korea says North Korea is about to launch a ICBM. People who willingly told the government they were illegal immigrants are about to get rounded up. Hurricane Irma is a Category 3 and getting stronger by the day. Taylor Swift released another single during a football game. The world’s in bad shape, my friends. But at least we got the day off because of Labor Day. That’s cool. Here’s some pics of people to halt the overpowering existential dread.