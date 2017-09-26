Kylie Jenner Is Having A Girl

Kylie Jenner, 20, is having a girl. If this were frontier times, she’d be about 6 years late. Shout out to progress.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a baby girl … sources directly connected with the couple tell TMZ. TMZ broke the story … Kylie is pregnant and Travis has been telling friends about the sex of the baby, but now family sources tell us Travis wasn’t lyin’. We’ve also learned Travis has been privately telling friends about the pregnancy for nearly 2 months, and Kylie is around 5 months pregnant.

A girl? This has to be good news for Kris Jenner. Any potential revenue lost by Kylie being naked, will be made up with this kid in about 17 years and several surgeries. I’m just glad it wasn’t a boy. Didn’t want Calabasas PD to find a infant boy wrapped in a blanket at the bottom of a cliff.