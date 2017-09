A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Yesterday, Dreamers were marching in the streets, North Korea said they were gonna launch at nuke at America for the lolz, and Hurricane Irma registered on a seismograph. Kim Kardashian that would be the best time to drop a picture of herself standing naked in a tree. Not sure why she’s standing up there naked.

I stand with the Dreamers… — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2017



Oh, okay. Not need to march anymore, guys. You’re good now.