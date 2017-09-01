Kim Kardashian Has Thoughts On Trump

If you can manage to climb out of the uncanny valley that is this banner pic, Harper’s Bazaar Arabia also asked Kim Kardashian‘s opinion on today’s political climate. As expected, it was measured and nuanced and in no way doomsday hyperbole. LOL JK.

“Anyone can run the U.S. better,” Kim says. “My daughter [North West] would be better.” “We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing. Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now,” she says. “And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency, you just don’t feel safe any more.”

You can tell Kim Kardashian is on Twitter a lot. If you read Twitter too much, you’d expect to walk outside in the middle of nuclear winter. I don’t know North West, but she’s 4. I doubt she can read. Replacing a child with a literal child as our President may not be the best thing to move or country forward. We might get all free Yeezy’s, so that might be something to consider. At least one needy person could trade them for 5 minutes of chemotherapy.