Due to some scientific breakthrough and the fact that Trump and the NFL took Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news cycle, Khloe Kardashian is also pregnant.

There’s a baby on the way for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson! Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, and her NBA boyfriend — whom she has been dating since September 2016 — are expecting a baby together. The baby will be the first child for Khloé. Thompson, 26, welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016. “Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source tells PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

Kris tried to make Khloe happen, but she’s 33 now, so I guess this is most natural progression that could possibly translate into ratings. So congrats, Khloe. I would say congrats to Tristan Thompson, but he’s used to getting the fourth option on a team.