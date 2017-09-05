Kate Middleton Is Pregnant Again

Kate Middleton or Katherine Middleton or The Duchess of Cambridge or whatever we’re supposed to call this woman, got knocked up for the third time by Prince William. Congrats. She’s officially done one thing better than Princess Diana (this sentence will be redacted later if the baby doesn’t make it).

Princess Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child together, Kensington Palace confirmed today. The royals are already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” a statement from Kensington Palace, released Monday morning, said. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

No news on a potential baby name, but it’ll be some dorky old grandpa or grandma name like Albert or Agnes. You know, something cool. Anyway, Kate better slow down with the kids. Prince George is 4 and already has people who will eventually plan to poison him at some point.