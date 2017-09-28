Justin Timberlake Is Doing The Super Bowl

The last time Justin Timberlake did the Super Bowl halftime show, he threw a black lady under the bus. The next time he performs at the Super Bowl halftime show, he plans to go bigger and throw the rest of them under.

Justin Timberlake is getting back in the game. Thirteen years after his controversial Super Bowl halftime performance with Janet Jackson birthed the term “nipplegate” the 10-time Grammy winner — who’s currently working on his fifth solo album — has been asked to take the stage at the NFL championship in Minneapolis on February 4. An insider reveals the 36-year-old “is finalizing” his deal, and though reports suggested the dad of 2-year-old son Silas (with wife Jessica Biel) might perform with onetime collaborator Jay-Z, the insider says, “as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”

Justin Timberlake got Janet Jackson banned from the Super Bowl while taking his whole act from her brother, so I guess the NFL thought if they couldn’t get an actual black person to perform, Justin Timberlake would be the next best thing. Much like Iggy Azalea and Miley Cyrus, Timberlake wants to be black until, you know, it’s actually time to be black. If he takes a knee during his performance, I fully expect Solange to hit with a police baton.

