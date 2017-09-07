Josephine Skriver And Elsa Hosk Want To Make You Smell Better

I’ve been working on getting my 68-year old mother and her even older husband out Florida today, but now that’s over, here’s Victoria’s Secret models Josephine Skriver and Elsa Hosk taking pictures with the new LOVE fragrance. Getty Images tells me they’re there to “celebrate”. Maybe a new fragrance is cause for celebration. Maybe they got paid some money to look hot posing with a perfume bottle with fake lesbianism and not very subtle blowjob visual subtext to sell a product. I guess we’ll never know.