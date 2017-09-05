Jennifer Lawrence Did The Venice Film Festival & Links

Jared Leto wore this. Why tho? [ Dlisted ]

Cayley King is see through (NSFW) [ Taxi Driver Movie ]

Lindsay Lohan in a bathing suit is worse than North Korea [ DrunkenStepfather ]

Elle Fanning is wearing pajamas to things now [ Popoholic ]

Sarah Hyland in spandex [ Egotastic ]

Miley Cyrus had a weird Labor Day [ Hollywood Tuna ]

Vanessa Hudgens is also see through (NSFW) [ The Nip Slip ]

Here’s what some celebrities donated to Hurricane Harvey [ Moe Jackson ]

Dave Bautista is a giant chameleon gorilla [ The Blemish ]

Here’s the Venice Film Review of Jennifer Lawrence‘s mother! [ Variety ]