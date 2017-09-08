Jennifer Lawrence Did The Paris ‘mother!’ Premiere

The French premiere of mother! was last night and that makes sense because mother! looks like one of those movies that will play well in Paris. From what I can tell from the reviews, it’s about a white lady with really bad anxiety. I can see that for free on social media. Maybe I’ll wait for it to hit iTunes. So here’s the trailer again and here’s pictures of Jennifer Lawrence and her freakishly large Pennywise head in a dress that pushes her boobs up. French people like those things as well.