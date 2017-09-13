Jennifer Lawrence Says ‘mother!’ Is Feminist. Sure, Why Not?

If you take a scroll through Twitter or read any reviews, a lot of people are saying mother! is misogyny torture porn. I don’t know, I haven’t seen it yet. But not sure if you could tell by Jennifer Lawrence screaming an crying through the whole trailer, but apparently mother! is like a super feminist movie. She tells Variety:

“To me, this is incredibly feminist in the way that these Victorian, patriarchal novels show these loving, amazing husbands that are very slowly and delicately taking away their wives’ dignity,” said Lawrence, who was reading “Jane Eyre” during the shoot. “To be a feminist movie, we don’t have to all be women and all be aggressive. Before we knew what feminism was, people were writing these novels that showed women’s strength being drained from them.”

I mean, I get it. I guess every high-profile female actor has to say every movie they do is feminist even if they’re just trying to get a check (I see you, Brie). Like Jessica Chastain could do a movie where she’s naked and chained to a wall but the character will be feminist because she tried to escape once or whatever. I get, I really do. People justify things everyday, why not being naked and chained to a wall because the money was right?

Also, Jennifer Lawrence was so empowered by this role, she injured herself and will never work with the male director again.

“I had trouble calming down and coming back after he called cut,” she said. “I’ve always been fine snapping out of it, but I’ve never had to go this dark before. I kind of lost control of myself. I tore my diaphragm and popped my chest rib out.” She took a beat. “I don’t know if I’d ever work with Darren again.”

Girl power, bro.