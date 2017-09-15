What A Lovely Couple

Jennifer Lawrence (27) and Darren Aronofsky (48) made their first red carpet appearance together at the NYC premiere of mother!, and I’m continuing this sentence so I don’t have to end it with an exclamation point. Lawrence is at the point of her career where she’s gonna be Kate Winslet and either date or marry every director she works with and maybe have a kid with each. I hope she doesn’t have a kid with Quentin Tarantino, because nobody wants to see a poor child suffer with a neck brace that holds his head up.