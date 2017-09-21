Jay Z was reportedly offered the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show and turned it down. Per The Source:

The rap mogul turned down the coveted halftime spot for next year’s Super Bowl, which boasts past shows from the likes of Missy Elliot, Janet Jackson and his wife Beyoncé. The Sun Newspaper quoted an “insider” close to Jigga as saying that, “He really has no plans to do the half-time show,” in reference to the Super Bowl performance in Minneapolis next year. Last week, Jay showed his solidarity with ousted NFLer Colin Kaepernick by shouting him out during his stage performance in NYC.

Yesterday, the NFL responded to the rumor.

“No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists,” an NFL spokesperson told Complex. “Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”

NFL sounds a bit petty there. Todd’s Super Bowl prediction: no black artists will perform during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show. We all know it’s gonna Taylor Swift cosplaying at Beyonce.