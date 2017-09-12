Amber Tamblyn Says James Woods Tried To Bang Her When She Was 16

So Armie Hammer is in a movie where he plays a 24-year-old gay dude who is in a relationship with a 17-year-old gay dude. It’s a love story, so it’s not like R Kelley or Woody Allen or people who still like Joe Paterno. But according to James Woods, this is another part of the gay agenda to finally kidnap all your underage boys and force them to be sex slaves or something like that. Not really sure.

As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA https://t.co/WqAnYxB604 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2017

Armie Hammer replied with a Shoryuken, then Amber Tamblyn went full Mortal Kombat Finish Him meme.

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. “I’m 16” I said. “Even better” he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

Now, Videodrome is my shit, but if you just spend like five minutes on James Woods’ Twitter, you instantly realize he’s a vile, soulless, old man yelling at every cloud that passes. He also likes suing dead guys for saying he loves cocaine. This seems likes the kind of dude who likes barely legal pussy.