





Colin Trevorrow got kicked out of the room for being an obnoxious asshole, and Rian Johnson saying "nah", J.J. Abrams is now back for Star Wars: Episode IX. Yay?

J.J. Abrams, who launched a new era of Star Wars with The Force Awakens in 2015, is returning to complete the sequel trilogy as writer and director of Star Wars: Episode IX. Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio. Star Wars: Episode IX will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot, and Lucasfilm. "With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy," said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

Chris Terrio’s biggest writing credits are Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League, so looks like the Episode IX will be Phantom Menace levels of shit. At least we now know that Rey’s mom’s real name is Martha. Thanks, Disney!