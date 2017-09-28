Hugh Hefner Died (1926 – 2017)

Hugh Hefner

 

This really comes as a shock, because I thought Hugh Hefner was already dead. That was not the case. He died last night of something.

 

Hefner built an empire by thinking dudes would like seeing naked women in a magazine in between articles about politics. He was right. However, his empire crumbled a bit because jerking off pivoted to video and people now get their political opinions from memes. Anyway, he made a lot of women famous by talking them into taking their clothes off, so good for him.

 

