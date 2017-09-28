Hugh Hefner Died (1926 – 2017)

This really comes as a shock, because I thought Hugh Hefner was already dead. That was not the case. He died last night of something.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Hefner built an empire by thinking dudes would like seeing naked women in a magazine in between articles about politics. He was right. However, his empire crumbled a bit because jerking off pivoted to video and people now get their political opinions from memes. Anyway, he made a lot of women famous by talking them into taking their clothes off, so good for him.