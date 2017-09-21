Hey, It’s The ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Photocall
Not that you care, but Blade Runner is one of my favorite movies even if it’s kinda boring and Harrison Ford makes his usual weird faces a lot, so my erection for Blade Runner 2049 is very painful right now. It has Ryan Gosling in it, but I guess that’s fine. Denis Villeneuve hasn’t made a bad movie, yet so I’m not really holy shit the chick in green is named Ana De Armas and I just found that out and I think I’m in love now. Aww yeah. You know what this means, guys. At least one Ana De Armas post a week until I get bored and move onto something else. You know how we do.