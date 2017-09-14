Here’s David Harbour As ‘Hellboy’

The Hellboy reboot has been in the news lately (hint: OUTRAGE), but it’s in the news again, because the first official look of David Harbour as the titular character dropped yesterday. If you don’t know who David Harbour is, he’s been in some things, but he’s also the sheriff in Stranger Things. That’s a good show. Maybe Hellboy will be good. He might like to party in this because he has a mullet.