This Is Halle Berry’s New Boyfriend, Guys

Usually only reserved for 20-something white girls who need tracks, Halle Berry is now dating a music producer who looks like this.

Halle Berry is updating her relationship status. The actress posted a photo of herself with British music producer Alex Da Kid on Instagram Tuesday. “My balance,” she wrote alongside the pic, which Alex Da Kid also shared on his social media accounts with a similar caption. This is the duo’s first post together, but a source tells E! News that couple has been together for two months. “They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry,” the source tells us.

He’s 35 and still calls himself kid, so feel free to draw your own conclusions. But Google any Halle Berry relationship and you’ll find the phrase “BITTER DIVORCE BATTLE” at least twice, mostly because Halle is crazy. Like, legit crazy. Like she might get shot at Georgia Tech crazy. But Alex looks pretty happy, so kudos to him. For now.