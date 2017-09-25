George Clooney Has Words For Trump

George Clooney did an interview with Daily Beast to promote his new film, Suburbicon, and of course things took a political turn, because everything takes a political turn now until a woman or a black person is elected President and neoliberals will declare all our problems over. Can’t wait! In the interview, Clooney said a bunch of truth about Hillary Clinton, but saved his kill shot for Trump.

Here’s the thing: I grew up in Kentucky. I sold insurance door-to-door. I sold ladies’ shoes. I worked at an all-night liquor store. I would buy suits that were too big and too long and cut the bottom of the pants off to make ties so I’d have a tie to go on job interviews. I grew up understanding what it was like to not have health insurance for eight years. So this idea that I’m somehow the “Hollywood elite” and this guy who takes a shit in a gold toilet is somehow the man of the people is laughable. People in Hollywood, for the most part, are people from the Midwest who moved to Hollywood to have a career. So this idea of “coastal elites” living in a bubble is ridiculous. Who lives in a bigger bubble? He lives in a gold tower and has twelve people in his company. He doesn’t run a corporation of hundreds of thousands of people he employs and takes care of. He ran a company of twelve people! When you direct a film you have seven different unions all wanting different things, you have to find consensus with all of them, and you have to get them moving in the same direction. He’s never had to do any of that kind of stuff. I just look at it and I laugh when I see him say “Hollywood elite.” Hollywood elite? I don’t have a star on Hollywood Boulevard, Donald Trump has a star on Hollywood Boulevard! Fuck you!

I really appreciate Clooney saying this, because Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard technically makes him a celebrity so when you clutch pearls and tell me to “stick to celebrities”, I just post his star in the comments. Hahaha, loophole, bitch.