Fergie Seems Okay & Links
Leah Remini outed Jada Pinkett-Smith [ Dlisted ]
Nina Dobrev is wide open (NSFW) [ Taxi Driver Movie ]
Jennifer Lawrence topless in mother! (NSFW) [ DrunkenStepfather ]
Remember Rachel Bilson? [ Popoholic ]
Halsey in a sports bra [ Egotastic ]
Bella Thorne went to a rave [ Hollywood Tuna ]
Kendall Jenner “walked” the runway (NSFW site) [ The Nip Slip ]
Good lawd, Selena Gomez [ Moe Jackson ]
Ariel Winter talks about her weird ass mother [ The Blemish ]
Fergie did the 2017 Rock In Rio Festival this weekend [ People ]