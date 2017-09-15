Fergie And Josh Duhamel Split

Fake Timothy Olyphant Josh Duhamel and Fake Pink Fergie have split after 8 years of marriage and a 13 year relationship. They made a statement.

“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the former couple confirmed in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, September 14. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Somebody probably cheated. I’m gonna say it was Josh. Fergie is 42, but she looked like she was 42 in 2004. And the Black Eye Peas are terrible. Fergie has a song where she says “MILF shake”. Josh was also in like two Transformers movies. I hope these two creative geniuses find a way to go on.