I guess Fergie has a new song called “Enchante” and here’s the video. I was listening to something else while this was playing, but assume Fergie does her usual breathy Britney Spears thing that passes for singing then does a rap at some point. Kris Jenner probably said only Kendall Jenner could be in the video so instead of other people, there’s like 25 Kendall Jenner’s awkwardly dancing and walking and sitting down. If the breaks 300K views, I’ll be surprised. Cool. Yeah. moving on.