Emily Sears Says Good Morning & Links

Stevie Wonder took both knees for America [ Dlisted ]

This dog needs Selena Gomez to bend over more (NSFW) [ Taxi Driver Movie ]

Lady Gaga topless in a chair (NSFW site) [ DrunkenStepfather ]

Alicia Vikander with the deepest V [ Popoholic ]

Ashley Tisdale in yoga pants [ Egotastic ]

Candice Swanepoel in lingerie is still perfection [ Hollywood Tuna ]

Pamela Anderson in a bodysuit (NSFW site) [ The Nip Slip ]

Ariel Winter doesn’t want to look at her. Sure. [ Moe Jackson ]

Megan Fox has an Instagram doppelganger [ The Blemish ]