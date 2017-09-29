As we all know, Hugh Hefner died Wednesday night and all the takes about his life came yesterday. Hey, did you know Hugh Hefner got women naked for profit?! Me either. I must have missed that. Big if true. The news that was missed, however, was the death of his wife’s dreams of rolling in money.

Crystal Harris may not inherit anything from her late husband, Hugh Hefner, who died of natural causes at the age of 91 on Wednesday, September 27. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in 2013 that the legendary magazine publisher and the model, 31, signed an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement before their wedding at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in December 2012. She had not been added to his pre-existing will at the time. Instead, his massive fortune had been promised to “his children, the University of Southern California film school and a variety of charities,” the insider told Us.

Crystal Harris had to pretend to like Hugh Hefner and got no money out of it.